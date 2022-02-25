LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on LivePerson from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.17. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $68.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.35.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $217,940.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LivePerson by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 992,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,784,000 after purchasing an additional 185,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LivePerson by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after purchasing an additional 87,103 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LivePerson by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,977,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000.

About LivePerson (Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.