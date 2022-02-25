Litecoin Plus Achieves Market Cap of $85,947.38 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for $0.0312 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $85,947.38 and $46.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,039.53 or 1.00014783 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00070149 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00023377 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002170 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015725 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.97 or 0.00302227 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

