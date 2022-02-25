Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.91 and last traded at $16.89. Approximately 10,448 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 254,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

LQDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Liquidity Services in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $611.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter.

In other Liquidity Services news, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Steven Weiskircher sold 13,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $304,872.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,198 shares of company stock valued at $939,302. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,795,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,691,000 after buying an additional 80,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,638,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 22.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 68,651 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

