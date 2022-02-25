Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $45,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1,346.2% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $123.66 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.68.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.76.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

