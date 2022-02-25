Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases New Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,019,102,000 after acquiring an additional 90,716 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,678,000 after purchasing an additional 538,656 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,479,000 after purchasing an additional 117,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,235,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,981,000 after purchasing an additional 88,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after buying an additional 366,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.08.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $214.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.48 and its 200-day moving average is $230.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.20 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.