Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 191,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,974,274,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 311.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,987,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,980,000 after acquiring an additional 12,856,497 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829,447 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,432,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 14.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,625,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,488 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

NYSE BAM opened at $53.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.30 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 21.76%.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

