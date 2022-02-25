Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $6.54 Million in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,536,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Avalara by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,127,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,123,000 after acquiring an additional 22,149 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,139,000 after purchasing an additional 216,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avalara by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,913,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,356,000 after purchasing an additional 30,319 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Avalara by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,149,000 after purchasing an additional 99,894 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Avalara by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,491,000 after purchasing an additional 214,856 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $101.11 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.40.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $159,295.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 7,482 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total value of $1,102,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,558,571. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

