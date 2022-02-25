Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $2.81 Million in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 112,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.33% of Natus Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,955,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,782,000 after purchasing an additional 76,373 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 2.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,310,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,935,000 after purchasing an additional 61,068 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 14.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,692,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,968,000 after purchasing an additional 207,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,548,000 after purchasing an additional 29,377 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,142,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $272,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $24.00 on Friday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $819.65 million, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.61.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

