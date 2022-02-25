Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 37,200 RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 10.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,624,000 after buying an additional 32,810 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at about $20,974,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 7.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $762,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,315 shares of company stock worth $1,146,285. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RNG opened at $130.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.89 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.49 and a 52-week high of $394.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.14 and its 200-day moving average is $211.62.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on RingCentral from $410.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

About RingCentral (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.