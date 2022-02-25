Limestone Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LMST)

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

LMST opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $128.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46. Limestone Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 19,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

