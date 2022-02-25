Liberum Capital Upgrades Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) to Hold

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Liberum Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 5,400 ($73.44) to GBX 5,700 ($77.52) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,700.00.

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

OTCMKTS:DCHPF opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $71.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.25.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC is a holding company, which engages in the veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business. It operates through the following segments: European Pharmaceuticals; North American Pharmaceuticals; and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The European Pharmaceuticals segment markets and sells licensed pharmaceuticals and specialist pet foods to the veterinary profession in Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.