Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Bought by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $8,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $144.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 0.98. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $136.56 and a one year high of $194.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

