Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Shares Gap Up to $6.68

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.68, but opened at $7.04. Li-Cycle shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 6,154 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 28.30 and a current ratio of 28.35.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 million. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 63.60% and a negative net margin of 3,072.40%. Analysts predict that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Company Profile (NYSE:LICY)

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

