LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CLSA raised shares of LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in LG Display by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,649,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,764,000 after buying an additional 262,672 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 110.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,141,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 600,050 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in LG Display by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 898,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,144,000 after buying an additional 642,597 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 651.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 531,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPL opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.15. LG Display has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

