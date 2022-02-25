Lethean Trading 33% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Lethean has a market capitalization of $434,405.52 and $89.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lethean has traded 33% lower against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,586.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,724.30 or 0.06881937 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.50 or 0.00269036 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.66 or 0.00764563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014657 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00068933 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007957 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.28 or 0.00384686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.58 or 0.00213673 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

