Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.100-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.90 billion-$14.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.38 billion.

Shares of LDOS stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $97.15. 1,254,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,245. Leidos has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.51.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 27.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leidos from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.89.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

