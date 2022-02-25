Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 8.38 Per Share

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.38 ($0.11) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Law Debenture’s previous dividend of $6.88. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LWDB stock opened at GBX 778.32 ($10.59) on Friday. Law Debenture has a 1 year low of GBX 692 ($9.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 834.32 ($11.35). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 802.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of £962.09 million and a P/E ratio of 3.47.

Law Debenture Company Profile

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

