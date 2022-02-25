Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sherri R. Luther Sells 15,000 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $893,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.84. 1,600,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,464. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.81, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

LSCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 28.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 26,753.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,805 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,600,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 327,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,372,000 after purchasing an additional 128,315 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

