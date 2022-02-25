LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Trims Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Target Price to $14.00

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $26.50 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BYRN. B. Riley lowered their target price on Byrna Technologies from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Byrna Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Byrna Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of BYRN stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.14 million, a PE ratio of -68.85 and a beta of 0.83. Byrna Technologies has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $30.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Byrna Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 million. Analysts predict that Byrna Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Byrna Technologies news, insider Michael Wager acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $45,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bryan Ganz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Byrna Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,666,000 after buying an additional 55,694 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,011,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,270,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,349,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 337.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 419,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 323,709 shares during the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

