Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,851,000 after purchasing an additional 363,904 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $100,156,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $63,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,562,000 after acquiring an additional 230,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 269,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,827,000 after acquiring an additional 177,599 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter M. Neupert bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,072 shares of company stock worth $308,191. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $271.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $230.89 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.56 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.28 EPS for the current year.

About Laboratory Co. of America (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.