Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

KURA traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 876,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,203. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.11. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $32.33.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 56.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $562,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter.

KURA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

About Kura Oncology (Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.