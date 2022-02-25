Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of KRON traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.17. The company had a trading volume of 15,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,172. Kronos Bio has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $404.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60.

In other news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger acquired 14,356 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $173,564.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jorge Dimartino sold 16,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $202,892.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Kronos Bio by 279.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

