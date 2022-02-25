Kroger (NYSE:KR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Kroger have risen and outpaced the industry in the past year. The company has been undertaking efforts to strengthen position not only with respect to products but also in terms of the way consumers shop. It has been making investments to enhance product freshness and quality as well as expand digital capabilities. Further, it has been augmenting “Our Brands” portfolio by launching new products. Cumulatively, these helped post better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, even as the company navigates tight labor market and supply chain constraints. The company also registered growth in identical sales, without fuel. Management raised fiscal 2021 view buoyed by sturdy performance and sustained food at home trends. Markedly, Kroger remains committed to double its digital business and profitability by the end of 2023.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KR. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.47.

Shares of KR traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.15. 225,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,193,923. Kroger has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $50.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

