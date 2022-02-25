Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 192.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,852,000 after acquiring an additional 398,890 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 11.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,320,000 after buying an additional 238,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,135,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 24.7% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 609,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,136,000 after buying an additional 120,955 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

KFY opened at $64.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.51 and its 200-day moving average is $72.96. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

