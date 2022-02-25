KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CFO Bren D. Higgins Sells 1,418 Shares

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $357.89 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $273.24 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $1,667,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in KLA by 414.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,802,000 after purchasing an additional 59,141 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 81.5% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $568,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.