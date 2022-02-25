Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Cut to C$11.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on K. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a C$11.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.92.

TSE K opened at C$6.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.46 billion and a PE ratio of 6.69. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.35 and a 1 year high of C$10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold acquired 20,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 983,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,490,090.20. Also, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson acquired 75,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.43 per share, with a total value of C$482,017.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,508,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,118,845.15.

Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

