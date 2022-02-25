Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year.

K has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.92.

Shares of K stock opened at C$6.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.35. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.35 and a 52 week high of C$10.06. The company has a market cap of C$8.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.69.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.60 per share, with a total value of C$132,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 983,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,490,090.20. Also, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total value of C$47,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$315,111.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.80%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

