Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KNSA. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:KNSA traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.46. 362,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,806. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.41. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of -0.05.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1,207.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 424.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

