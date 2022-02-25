Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 21,758 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,823,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,942 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,422,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,148 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,866 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,767,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61,904.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,980 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.20. The company had a trading volume of 81,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,939,564. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $80.96 and a one year high of $87.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

