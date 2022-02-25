King DAG (KDAG) Trading Down 11.2% This Week

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $20.70 million and $67,730.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, King DAG has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00035735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00109536 BTC.

King DAG Coin Profile

King DAG (CRYPTO:KDAG) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,451,545 coins. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

