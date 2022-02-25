Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Upgraded at Bank of America

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $83.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $82.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KRC. Mizuho upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

NYSE:KRC opened at $68.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.47. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $60.37 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

