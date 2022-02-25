KeyCorp Weighs in on Tempur Sealy International, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TPX. Raymond James reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Shares of TPX opened at $32.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.10.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

