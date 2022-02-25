KeyCorp Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research report issued on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

NYSE WCN opened at $121.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $97.58 and a 12 month high of $138.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,935 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 60.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 487,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after buying an additional 184,349 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 14.0% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

