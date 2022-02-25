Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 650 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Moderna by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,784,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,653,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,237,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,459,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total transaction of $1,851,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $3,012,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,513 shares of company stock worth $71,322,461 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.33.

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.65. 93,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,834,963. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.50. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

