Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Buys Shares of 2,950 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 445.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VLO. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

NYSE:VLO traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.36. 77,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,168,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.75 and a 200 day moving average of $74.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $93.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

