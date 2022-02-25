Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $120.02

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $120.02 and last traded at $120.26, with a volume of 11653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.72.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRYAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €138.00 ($156.82) to €125.00 ($142.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($153.41) to €136.00 ($154.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kerry Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

