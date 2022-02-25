Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) fell 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.11 and last traded at $48.23. 4,980 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 117,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Julius Knowles sold 4,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $234,980.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,189 shares of company stock worth $2,174,356. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,063,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,286,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,277,000 after purchasing an additional 52,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,378,000 after purchasing an additional 65,557 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 30.1% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 598,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,434,000 after purchasing an additional 138,508 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 80.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 402,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after purchasing an additional 179,445 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.