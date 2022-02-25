Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $541,000 Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,309 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after acquiring an additional 417,077 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $84,014,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $48,815,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,588,148,000 after buying an additional 115,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 489.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,804,000 after buying an additional 110,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COO. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.91.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $399.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $413.71. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.05 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

About Cooper Companies (Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

