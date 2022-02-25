Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 23,726 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 214,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 29,680 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 94,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 31,574 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.76.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 29.66%.

In other news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

