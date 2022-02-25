Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 59,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Republic Services by 299.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 178,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after purchasing an additional 133,546 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in Republic Services by 33.9% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 83,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 362,747 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,503,065.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.13.

Republic Services stock opened at $117.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.44 and a 200-day moving average of $128.42. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.08 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

