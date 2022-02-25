Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $575,000 Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper during the third quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 211.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in International Paper by 107.6% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in International Paper during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 85.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

NYSE:IP opened at $44.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. International Paper has a 12 month low of $42.95 and a 12 month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 41.57%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

