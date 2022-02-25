Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 78.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $38.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.90, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.48.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.38. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.28%.

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.