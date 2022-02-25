Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.1% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.81.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $84.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.80. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

