Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $432.19

Shares of Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 432.19 ($5.88) and traded as high as GBX 437 ($5.94). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 428 ($5.82), with a volume of 41,975 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.43) target price on shares of Kenmare Resources in a report on Friday, February 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 445.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 432.26. The firm has a market cap of £411.96 million and a PE ratio of 12.40.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

