Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,801,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,481 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $115,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,421,000 after purchasing an additional 631,466 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,531,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,172,000 after acquiring an additional 333,421 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,419,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,744,000 after acquiring an additional 150,633 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 3.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,280,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,589,000 after acquiring an additional 162,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 153.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $63.79 on Friday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.77.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.58%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $965,084.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,177 shares of company stock worth $12,187,398. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

