Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at KeyCorp

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Kaltura from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaltura from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Kaltura from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kaltura has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.88.

KLTR opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Kaltura has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Kaltura will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Kaltura by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Kaltura by 393.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

