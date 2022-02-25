Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.89% from the stock’s current price.

KLTR has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kaltura in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kaltura from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Kaltura from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaltura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Kaltura from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Get Kaltura alerts:

NASDAQ KLTR opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Kaltura has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kaltura will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Kaltura by 393.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kaltura during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Kaltura by 545.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

About Kaltura (Get Rating)

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.