Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Announces Earnings Results

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.71), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,664. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -105.53 and a beta of 1.18. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1 year low of $87.91 and a 1 year high of $141.07.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is -342.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KALU shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $37,176.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $105,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $221,248 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 424.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaiser Aluminum (Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.