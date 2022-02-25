Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.10

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3 – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €32.10 ($36.48) and last traded at €33.36 ($37.91), with a volume of 166295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €33.84 ($38.45).
The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €40.52 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:JUN3)
