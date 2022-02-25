Julie Southern Acquires 755 Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) insider Julie Southern purchased 755 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($17.92) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950.90 ($13,533.12).

Shares of LON:OCDO opened at GBX 1,324.50 ($18.01) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,484.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,683.01. Ocado Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,140.50 ($15.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,291 ($31.16).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

OCDO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($24.48) to GBX 1,550 ($21.08) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($23.12) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,990 ($27.06) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($39.44) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,430.91 ($33.06).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.